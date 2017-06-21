Katson, charged with attacking a cop at Hemlani's apartments, enters plea agreement

The man charged with attacking a police officer at Hemlani's Harmon apartments last year enters a plea agreement with the government. VK Katson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as a third-degree felony. The remaining charge of an assault on a police officer was dismissed. The deal outlines a two-year sentence with credit for time served. According to attorney Randy Cunliffe, his client already served six months jail time. Katson will be allowed to self-surrender mid-August. We should note, Katson's case, as well as the need for frequent policing in the area, prompted the governor to form a Safe Housing Task Force as well as call on the feds to effectuate deportations.