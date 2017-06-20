Jeremiah San Nicolas ready for regional jiu-jitsu tournament - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jeremiah San Nicolas ready for regional jiu-jitsu tournament

Posted: Updated:

Jiu-Jitsu competitor Jeremiah San Nicolas started training back in 2009-2010 at Carlson Gracie Guam Academy under instructor Gabe Baker. Miah has been home for 3 weeks enjoying time with family and getting in some time on the mat. He is a purple belt under Baker and has been a student at the gym for about 6 years.

Baker said, "It's humbling you know. And it's funny that the student becomes the teacher. Now Miah comes out here and helps teach the academy and stuff. I've been blessed to have a couple of students to be able to do that and go out there and compete in an international level or a national level and do great. So I am really humbled and blessed to see them come back and share."

San Nicolas leaves island tomorrow and will be competing in the 2017 NABJJF LA International Open Tournament. He is a 2015 NABJJF Gold medalist in the adult purple middle weight division and is also a gold medalist in the Tinguinha in house tournament. San Nicolas trains at Conde Koma in California under Chris Guiterrez. Jeremiah currently serves in the US Coast Guard and is stationed in Long Beach California.

San Nicoals said, "Out here on Guam there are a lot of tough guys here to train with. It has been really good. Gabe has been preparing me and has been doing some special training with me. I learned a lot of pressure techniques from Gabe old school Carlson Gracie techniques and as I move out to Cali my level of Jiu-Jitsu has progressed. There are many different talents out there so I kind of had to adapt to the game out there and it made me a lot better."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Cop pleads guilty, terminated from GPD

    Cop pleads guilty, terminated from GPD

    In March, Officer Manuel Perez was arrested along with his wife after a police investigation led authorities to a meth find in their home.

    More >>

    In March, Officer Manuel Perez was arrested along with his wife after a police investigation led authorities to a meth find in their home.

    More >>

  • Guam ProStart champs want YOU to try their culinary creations

    Guam ProStart champs want YOU to try their culinary creations

    They made us proud back in May when they placed second in the culinary competition at the  2017 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart National competition in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>

    They made us proud back in May when they placed second in the culinary competition at the  2017 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart National competition in Charleston, South Carolina.

    More >>

  • Shaylene Valentine, 23, arrested for driving stolen truck

    Shaylene Valentine, 23, arrested for driving stolen truck

    Driving a stolen truck with mismatched license plates without a valid ID. That was the case for 23-year-old Shaylene Doris Valentine who was arrested on Tuesday.

    More >>

    Driving a stolen truck with mismatched license plates without a valid ID. That was the case for 23-year-old Shaylene Doris Valentine who was arrested on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly