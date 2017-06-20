Former GPD officer Mark Torre, Jr. sentenced to 8 years total

Ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. has been sentenced a total of 8 years in prison.

Superior Court Judge Michael Bordallo made the announcement on Wednesday before a packed courtroom. The sentencing comes more than three months after a 12-member jury found Torre Jr. guilty of negligent homicide, aggravated assault as a 3rd degree felony plus the special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was acquitted for murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault in the 2nd degree. Torre was convicted for the July 2015 shooting death of Officer Bert Piolo.

Judge Bordallo sentenced Torre Jr. eight years in prison with six to run consecutive. Here’s the breakdown: He was sentenced three years in prison with all but two years suspended for the negligent homicide conviction. For the special allegation charges he was ordered to serve six year consecutively. For aggravated assault he was ordered to serve three years with two suspended.

Torre had testified during trial that he had been drinking and suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout the night the gun went off. Only Torre's gun was found on the dash of Piolo's truck when investigators arrived to the crime scene. While the prosecution argued the former cop pulled the trigger that resulted in Piolo’s death, the defense argued Torre was only trying to stop Piolo from taking his own life. It was also revealed during court proceedings that Piolo had been involved in an extramarital affair that the defense claimed led to the incident.

Before he was sentenced several people addressed the court. Up first was Piolo’s widow Mika who expressed her disgust over how their marriage was put on display during the trial and the defense’s argument that her husband took his life "No one believes he committed suicide. He's Mr. Good Vibes,” she said. She added since Elbert was killed her family has been broken and grieving. She said Torre was negligent the day he left his home after drinking “All my family hear is, 'he shot me. Torre should've known better. Being an officer comes with responsibility and with the seriousness of his death the defendant should be sentenced to the max." She urged the Judge to “put his killer in jail for the longest time possible”.

Elbert’s eldest son Javen took the stand. He was crying as he told the courtroom about when he heard the news that his father had been shot. He sent a text message to him “Hi dad, I heard about the news the police gave us...are you really gone? I really miss you so much."

Elbert’s brother Edison also addressed the court. Like Mika he said his brother would never take his own life. He looked directly at Torre Jr. and said his brother was his hero. "After what happened to my brother we don't know who to trust," Edison said. "As much as we try to trust the law enforcement here it's very hard because Bert is six feet under." Looking directly at Torre Jr. Edison said "I forgive what you did but you didn't have to drag us three years down the line," Edison told Torre Jr he could have admitted to the mistake.

Elbert’s cousin Christine Duncan would take the stand next. She is a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy. Duncan questioned why Torre Jr. would carry a gun while out drinking "He knows alcohol and firearms do not mix. Accountability is the key word here. If we don't hold him accountable for his actions then what message are we sending to the public?" She urged the Judge to sentence Torre Jr. the maximum punishment.

When Elbert’s mother, Jerleyn Piolo, addressed the court she said she was disappointed with the verdict. Looking at Torre Jr. she said “PSTD and alcohol blackout are just your alibis… He was not safe in your hands. I do believe in my heart and have the feeling that you had intention to kill him." She then turned to Mark Torre Sr. to address him directly "We lost our son here...if you were in our shoes, how do you feel? We are still grieving here now and will not have peace in our hearts until we see your son pay the consequences of his actions”.

Mark Torre, Sr. was up next to address the court. "It is my hope you will sincerely consider the 100 plus letters before you to decide my son's fate," Torre Sr. said, as he thanked the judge. He said his son is and always will be a good man, “This tragic event does not define who he is," Torre Sr. testified. He told those present in the courtroom that “Marky did everything he could to keep Bert alive… "I beg of you for mercy when it comes to my son," he said.

Following his father, Mark Torre Jr. addressed the court “I'm so very sorry about Bert's death. I would never intentionally, recklessly or accidentally hurt Bert. He was my brother, my friend, my comrade and my fellow officer," Torre Jr said. "Bert's death will haunt me for the rest of my life. I pray that you know I will always remain law abiding and faithful to my oath as an officer and soldier." Torre Jr said.

After a brief recess, Chief Prosecutor Phil Tydingco delivered closing statements he said two words come to mind “accountability and trust”. He asked the Judge to sentence Torre Jr. the maximum 28 years and maximum fine. He said the jury has spoken. “Clearly he has no remorse… he continues to deny responsibility… He could've prevented this tragedy and he's the cause of the tragedy and he denies it," Tydingco said. The Chief Prosecutor said we need to send a message to the community that police officers are not above the law and make tragic mistakes they could have prevented. He asked the judge to take into account all of the testimony from the family. Tydingco added Torre Jr. will still have the opportunity to rehabilitate and rejoin society, while the Piolo family “has been deprived of a good man”.

Defense Attorney Jay Arriola was up next to give his closing comments. He requested the court to impose the minimum sentence and fine. "The defendant comes before the court with no prior record. He is a father of one with another on the way," Attorney Arriola said, as he spoke about Torre Jr.'s time with GPD and the military. "He will rehabilitate. He already has. He will continue to rehabilitate”.

After all of the testimony Judge Michael Bordallo said “the court understands the tragedy of the situation in terms that we lost a police officer who by all accounts was a good man.

Before Torre Jr. was sentenced Judge Bordallo also heard the defense’s motion to acquit, which was denied.