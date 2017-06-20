Calvo urges passage of his tax refund strategy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo urges passage of his tax refund strategy

Posted:

Governor Eddie Calvo says it only makes sense for the legislature to pass Bill 1-S. Calvo introduced the legislation also known as the TRAN bill that would give a $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds.

The legislature maintains the bill didn't not pass, while the Governor believes it did based on his interpretation of the Organic Act.

The matter is before the Supreme Court, with the governor saying, "This was a worthy enough bill to get people tax refunds to the people immediately without increasing debts, lowering interest rates. It made all sense for this bill to pass into law, there was a majority of those present in voting for it. So what better vehicle or venue and piece of legislation to finally resolve this question on the Organic Act and what it does mean to have a bill passed and then enacted by a governor."

The governor also comments on the possible recusal of Supreme Court Justice Robert Torres, stating he respects both Justice Torres and his wife Senator Mary Camacho Torres - however the Senator has made it clear on where she stands on the TRAN Bill.

The scheduling conference for the bill is set for Thursday at 10 AM at the Supreme Court of Guam.

