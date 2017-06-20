Man arrested for terrorizing woman then barricading himself in her home

A 52-year old man was arrested Monday after terrorizing and barricading himself in the home of a woman known to him. Police responded to the Upper Tumon home after receiving a call from a frightened female victim just after 4PM. The victim had reported an alleged incident of family violence against a man named Chun Kai Wang two weeks prior.

The victim told police he allegedly came into her home on June 6th and assaulted her for no apparent reason. During the alleged incident, Wang shoved her head in the toilet, choked her, slapped her and threatened to kill her. He then left the island before police could locate him. Authorities learned he had returned and on Tuesday showed up to the home. Police say he refused to let officers into the home. Special Operation Division officers arrived at the scene, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with family violence, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and terrorizing. He was booked and confined.