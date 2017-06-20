GRMC doctor faces wrongful death lawsuit due to patient's alleged overdose

A doctor at the island's newest hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Dr. Felix T. Cabrera and ten others at The Guam Regional Medical City are accused of medical malpractice after the family of now-deceased Ramond Soumwei died at GRMC. They allege his death was a result of an overdose caused by the doctor. Cabrera is quoted in court documents stating "he had prescribed a certain dosage of medication, but the staff, perhaps the nurses didn't follow his instructions and instead overdosed Ramond."

Documents state Soumwei was brought to the GRMC emergency room on June 9th of last year after his family noticed he was behaving erratically in public. He was then administered stronger medication and would wake up a day later. However, Soumwei would remain in a vegetative state for two and half months before he died. Today, GRMC responded expressing their sympathy. They state the hospital will defend itself from accusations in the complaint and look forward to a prompt and satisfactory resolution of this claim.