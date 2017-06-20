Meritorious Service medal, retirement orders presented to Guam Guardsman injured by drunk driver in Kentucky

A humble moment for one of Guam's own.

Guam National Guard Brigadier General Roderick Leon Guerrero recently presented a Meritorious Service medal and official retirement orders to Major Noel Espino. The ceremony happened over the weekend at the Joint Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. It was in 2014, Espino has just completed training in Kentucky when a drunk driver crashed into him causing him to lose his left leg. During the ceremony, Espino thanked the Guard and said he would not have made it without the love and support of his lovely wife, Rose.