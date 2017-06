Lawmakers introduced a resolution recognizing the first woman from the Guam Army National Guard who recently graduated from the US War College. Senator Regine Biscoe Lee is the author of resolution 151. It recognizes the dedication and service of Lieutenant Colonel Esther Aguigui. Aguigui was joined by family and about 400 other military officers who recently graduated from the College in Pennsylvania. A presentation ceremony here at home for Aguigui has been scheduled for June 29th.