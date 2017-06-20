Sen. Aguon introduces legislation to assist businesses with electronic sign variances

Following the Attorney General's declaration that prohibits electronic sign variances on Guam, Senator Frank Aguon Jr. is opening up the dialogue with legislation to assist the affected businesses and clarifies who is responsible for local signage. Bill 116 gives the Department of Public Works administrative and enforcement jurisdiction over signage laws.

"There were some questions back and forth between the Office of the Attorney General and the Director of DPW as to who is responsible for enforcement of these particular signs," Senator Aguon told KUAM. "It would clarify that and ensure that DPW Director is the enforcement arm of signage."

Earlier this month, Aguon introduced legislation to temporarily abolish the GLUC (Guam Land Use Commission). Aguon said that the commission blatantly disregarded the law by approving the signs - even after the AG advised against it. Bill 116 would allow the affected, now non-compliant businesses to recoup the cost of putting the signs up.

The senator added, "It would allow them to identify the cost associated with putting up those signs, and have the DPW Director as the building official and the Office of the Attorney General work out an arrangement so that in fact these businesses can recoup their costs and then, like I shared earlier, come in full compliance with the law."