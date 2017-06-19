KUAM News special "10-46: Officer Down" recaps Mark Torre, Jr. murder trial

Ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. will be back in court this week for sentencing. And in anticipation of the announcement, KUAM News brings you up to speed with the highlights from his murder trial.

Our segment goes back to the day of the shooting of Officer Bert Piolo and takes you through the events that followed. All that up to the moment the jury found Torre Jr. guilty of negligent homicide, aggravated assault as a 3rd degree felony plus the special allegations of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Sentencing starts at 9am on Wednesday before Judge Michael Bordallo.