Details revealed about Dededo stabbing incident

Drugs, sex, scandal, and violence: all the makings of a Hollywood box office hit. A Chalan Pago man now under arrest and charged with attempted murder.

$100,000 cash bail. That's how much Kenneth Michael Reyes will have to pay to get out of jail. Reyes was arrested on Saturday night - just hours after police put out an all points bulletin for suspects involved in a stabbing incident the night before.

Today Reyes faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to court documents, the victim in the case only trying to protect his girlfriend. Apparently, she was ready to exchange sex for drugs. The transaction was believed to take place at a Chalan Pago home.

When the victim showed up uninvited, Reyes allegedly attacked him with a knife. The victim sustained a stab wound to the chest. He was treated for a punctured left lung at the Guam Regional Medical City on Friday night. The victim would later tell detectives how he sustained the injury -resulting in Reyes' arrest.

Prosecutor Terry VanEaton asked the court to consider Reyes' outstanding cases when setting bail today.

"Given the nature of the charges and the special allegations along with probation's assessment he could be a high risk of not complying or committing additional crimes, and given the fact the charges were brought while the defendant was on release on another felony charge CF428-16. We would request a $100,000 cash bond," he said.

According to court documents, Reyes is on pre-trial release for a 2016 drug case and was released on a $10,000 performance bond. Ironically, he's set to enter a plea agreement in that case on Thursday.

KUAM has also learned Reyes is the son of former GPD colonel Joaquin Reyes who retired from the force in March 2010.

A return date has been set for June 29.