Military's impact on historic sites not fully known yet

They're historic sites that are thousands of years old and may hold secrets to how the ancient Chamorro's lived. But as an informational briefing this morning revealed, the full details are not yet known about the extent to which these sites at Finegayan and Ritidian will be impacted by the military buildup.

"These are places that have meaning for us and I think we should be allowed to know about them before they are disturbed," stated Vice speaker Therese Terlaje. She said this of the more than one dozen historic sites at both Finegayan and Ritidian that face negative impacts stemming from the military buildup.

State Archaeologist for Guam John Mark Joseph said at Finegayan in particular, a latte site called Magua faces mitigation. The site was originally bulldozed by the military in the 1950's, and roughly 25 stones and other artifacts left at the site will now be excavated and stored by the military.

"How they're gonna be used, for reburials or building of latte sets for visitors or tourism, I'm not sure at this point, they have not extracted those stones at his time they're still in push piles," he said.

In addition to Finegayan, concerns were also raised over Ritian. There are 15 historic sites impacted by the live firing range at Ritidian including 9 that are eligible for the National Register. He said, "Most of the sites we're dealing with were short term occupation, perhaps people maybe came up for a week or couple of days to utilize different resources and left, so we're not talking about a major village, not in the live fire training range."

Vice Speaker Terlaje added, "For historic preservation purposes is there a difference between a major village or a temporary village or sites that were used for hunting or things like that? It was my understanding they're pretty equal in historic preservation terms." Joseph replied, "Yes, they are."

Joseph added that data recovery has already started at some sites despite concerns previously raised by Guam's State Historic Preservation Officer over the military's pre-data recovery plan. "That was not sufficient enough at that point in time because you never really do data recovery until after you've finished identifying evaluating the site and we did not feel that was done in some of the places good enough." Terlaje asked, "So why are we in data recovery if the SHPO's office did not think it was an adequate plan?"

"The military has certain contracts that they put out and we don't control the military and it's a back and forth type of aspect," he said.

Meanwhile, several advocates spoke out against the disturbance of these historical sites, including former senator Hope Cristobal who said the SHPO's office should be bolstered.

"We need a responsive Government of Guam office dedicated to the protection and the preservation and given the resources to fight," she said. "The Chamorro people hold within a library that would be forever gone and slowly slipping away when we destroy these sites including eroding our language and our culture. We need to save our people."

Guam's State Historic Preservation Officer was not present at today's hearing. Both Vice Speaker Terlaje and members of the public expressed a desire for more transparency over the handling of historic properties relative to the military buildup.