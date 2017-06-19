Agencies staying typhoon-ready - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Agencies staying typhoon-ready

Pamela, Paka, Pongsona, and now Pakyo? No doubt Guam is in Typhoon Alley.  Though we've been fortunate enough not to have one in years, this week both local and federal government agencies are holding a rather important exercise to test their response capabilities.

Wet, rainy, and thundering - the poor weather conditions may have many of you really feeling The Monday's. But, all perfect conditions for what went down today. The Office of Homeland Security and Civil Defense's Typhoon Pakyo Exercise 2017. Beginning last week Friday, Guam Homeland, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, plus various local and federal government agencies along with some private and non-profit organizations, came together to conduct this year's exercise - which mimics what would happen in the event of a Category 5 Typhoon.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Chip Guard says on Friday the NWS issued a mock Typhoon watch for Guam and today the weather service issued a mock Typhoon warning. "So we're expecting damaging winds to arrive within 24 hours, of course this is an exercise so we're simulating that we're going to get hit with a Category 5 typhoon. We haven't been by one of those since Karen back 1962," he said.

Typhoon Karen was the most powerful tropical cyclone to batter the territory bringing winds of up to 185 miles per hour, destroying 95 percent of the island's homes, leaving at least 45,000 people homeless and 11 dead.

Office of Civil Defense Administrator, Charles Esteves says this year's exercise also allows the agencies to prepare for next year's full scale event. "We can take a lot of the gaps, lessons learned, the shortfalls and kind of build upon the exercise so we have a better exercise next year. And if what Chip tells us is true - over the next couple of years we may expect a storm surge, this is actually a good way for us to exercise our current plan," he said.

Additionally, Esteves says the multi-agency exercise will allow participants to execute the Guam Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and the Catastrophic Typhoon plan.

Thought Pakyo 17 was only an exercise - each group plays a critical role in the response to the island's real time disasters.

Guam residents can rest easy knowing that both local and federal agencies are always preparing for whatever disasters may occur.

