Adelup hopes the Supreme Court of Guam will apply the Organic Act for TRAN

The tax refund lawsuit filed is scheduled to have its first hearing in the Supreme Court of Guam this week. The governor's lawsuit requests an interpretation and application of the Organic Act and what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam Legislature.

The TRAN would allow for a $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds. Though the measure only received seven votes during a May special session, the Governor contends the Organic Act trumps the Legislature's standing rules, and that only a majority vote is needed to pass. Adelup is hoping the process moves along quickly so that tax refund recipients can get what they deserve.

A scheduling conference in the high court has been set for June 22nd at 10 am.