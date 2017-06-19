Guam Filipinos celebrate independence

The Filipino Community of Guam celebrates Philippine Independence Month with their annual ball and inauguration of officers. The Dusit Thani Guam Resort ballroom was packed with pride as the Filipino Community of Guam celebrates the 119th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine Independence. FCG President Norman Analista says not only is it a time to reflect on the past but to focus on the future by encouraging Filipinos to embrace their heritage.

He said, "In this day in the age the struggles that I think Filipinos face are those that really make it difficult to embrace their own cultural unique identity. There are sometimes where Filipinos want to be like other ethnicities whether it be because of their skin color, facial features and all those different things where they feel they need to alter their appearance just so that they can feel at the level of other ethnic groups. I think those are the things that we need to think about to think that to change our appearance so that we can be on level with other groups, so that's just one example there are other examples that prevent Filipinos to be a part of their unique Filipino heritage.

"Sometimes Filipinos don't want to admit their Filipinos and they say there a mix of different things there Spanish, Chinese, Hawaiian rather than simply saying their Filipino, and so there are instances where we need to take a step back and ask ourselves why is this taking place why is this happening well the only way to combat that is through education, because when you educate yourself you can start to question what are those different things that attack our own self esteem and try to make us inferior so that we can combat those situations,"

June has been proclaimed as Philippine Independence month, aside from the recent ball, a wreath laying ceremony was held at Mabini Shrine located near the Asan War in the Pacific National Park. Apolinario Mabini is described as a revolutionary hero of the Philippines who was exiled here on Guam.