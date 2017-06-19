Memorial mass planned for 7 sailors aboard USS Fitzgerald

Seven sailors found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan on Saturday.

All seven have since been identified.

The USS Fitzgerald is no stranger to Guam, most recently participating in the Multisail 2017 bilateral training exercise back in March.

On Tuesday, a memorial mass will be held on Naval Base Guam for those fallen sailors.

Fleet and Family Services-Naval Base Guam is also offering counseling services for those who need it at this time.