Memorial mass planned for 7 sailors aboard USS Fitzgerald - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Memorial mass planned for 7 sailors aboard USS Fitzgerald

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Navy.mil Courtesy: Navy.mil

Seven sailors found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off Japan on Saturday.

All seven have since been identified.

The USS Fitzgerald is no stranger to Guam, most recently participating in the Multisail 2017 bilateral training exercise back in March.

On Tuesday, a memorial mass will be held on Naval Base Guam for those fallen sailors.

Fleet and Family Services-Naval Base Guam is also offering counseling services for those who need it at this time.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • KUAM News special "10-46: Officer Down" recaps Mark Torre, Jr. murder trial

    KUAM News special "10-46: Officer Down" recaps Mark Torre, Jr. murder trial

    Ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. will be back in court this week for sentencing. And in anticipation of the announcement, KUAM News brings you up to speed with the highlights from the his murder trial. 

    More >>

    Ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. will be back in court this week for sentencing. And in anticipation of the announcement, KUAM News brings you up to speed with the highlights from the his murder trial. 

    More >>

  • Bernard Mendoza sentenced to three years in jail for drug trafficking

    Bernard Mendoza sentenced to three years in jail for drug trafficking

    Bernard Mendoza sentenced to three years in jail for drug trafficking

    He was shipping drugs from Colorado to Guam. And now he'll spend the next three years in jail. 33-year-old Bernard Mendoza was sentenced in the District Court of Guam today. Last year, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A total of 56 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of marijuana were recovered in the case. More >>
    He was shipping drugs from Colorado to Guam. And now he'll spend the next three years in jail. 33-year-old Bernard Mendoza was sentenced in the District Court of Guam today. Last year, he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A total of 56 grams of methamphetamine and 56 grams of marijuana were recovered in the case. More >>

  • Adelup hopes the Supreme Court of Guam will apply the Organic Act for TRAN

    Adelup hopes the Supreme Court of Guam will apply the Organic Act for TRAN

    Adelup hopes the Supreme Court of Guam will apply the Organic Act for TRAN

    The tax refund lawsuit filed is scheduled to have its first hearing in the Supreme Court of Guam this week. The governor's lawsuit requests an interpretation and application of the Organic Act and what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam Legislature. The TRAN would allow for a $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds. Though the measure only received seven votes during a May special session, the Governor contends the Organic Act trumps the Legislature's...More >>
    The tax refund lawsuit filed is scheduled to have its first hearing in the Supreme Court of Guam this week. The governor's lawsuit requests an interpretation and application of the Organic Act and what constitutes the affirmative vote of the Guam Legislature. The TRAN would allow for a $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds. Though the measure only received seven votes during a May special session, the Governor contends the Organic Act trumps the Legislature's...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly