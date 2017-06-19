Feds likely to get involved in Benjie Bustillo case due to large amount of cash, meth

Federal charges are likely to come down against an Agat man caught with a large amount of the drug ICE and nearly $200,000 in apparent drug money. Benjie Bustillo was arrested earlier this month after authorities recovered $27,000 worth of methamphetamine and $170,000 in cash from his car and home.

In court on Monday, Bustillo was released from custody and placed under house arrest. Though the government had no objection to his release, prosecutor James Collins advised the court of additional charges to come, stating, "The amount of substance and amount of cash involved in this case is large. There has been some suggestion that the federal government may be getting involved at some point."

A return hearing is set for August 7th with trial anticipated for sometime in October or November.