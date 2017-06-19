Two men indicted for the beating of DepCor detainee Justin Meno

They're accused of brutally beating the DepCor detainee, Justin Meno. And now, a grand jury has handed down an indictment against Albert Babauta Santos II and Jeremiah Santos Isezaki.

Both men were confined at Post 6, which is the Max Security Unit, with Meno at the time of the beating. While doctors believed Meno wouldn't recover - if at all - from severe head trauma - he was wide-awake for detectives last month. Using a photo lineup, he identified Santos and Isezaki as his attackers. Both men face attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. They'll answer to the charges on Wednesday.