Kenneth Reyes, son of a former GPD colonel, arrested for Ysengsong stabbing

The son of a retired Guam Police Department colonel is being charged for a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital Friday evening. The arrest comes not too long after GPD put out a call to the community to locate the suspect. Kenneth Michael Reyes, 52, of Chalan Pago, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault, reckless conduct, and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Policesay man suffering from a stab wound to his chest had showed up to the Guam Regional Medical City Friday night. The victim told nursing staff that two men had stabbed him while he had been walking along Ysengsong road. He was able to identify his attacker, police said.

A search warrant was executed at a Chalan Pago home late Saturday following investigations conducted by the Mandana Drug Task Force, CID Detectives, SWAT and K9 personnel. Authorities were able to locate witnesses, evidence and the suspect. Police say the lone suspect is the only one being charged for the stabbing.

Reyesis being held in custody. KUAM has learned he is also the son of former GPD colonel Joaquin Reyes who retired from the force in March 2010.