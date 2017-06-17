Hit-and-run driver caught by GPD

An overnight road rage incident led to a hit and run accident in Tamuning early Saturday, and one man was placed under arrest. Gavin Chargualaf, 21, of Piti is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with personal and property damage.

Guam police say two men were walking from their car in the parking lot at Kings restaurant in Tamuning when another car suddenly sped out of a parking stall and hit the pair. It happened around 2:10 am.The driver of the car involved took off from the scene, police said.

The victims suffered minor injuries.Investigators later tracked down the driver and passenger inside the suspect vehicle and made the arrest. Authorities later learned that all involved had an apparent road rage encounter earlier that night at the Cowboy Ninja parking lot in Tumon.

Chargualaf was booked and released.