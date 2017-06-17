Two men sought for Dededo stabbing

Guam police are looking for two men who apparently stabbed a man in Dededo Friday night. GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says the victim showed up to the Guam Regional Medical City suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

He told nursing staff that two men stabbed him earlier that evening while he was walking along Ysensong road. Authorities searched the area for the pair, but had no luck. The suspects remain on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).