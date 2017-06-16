TakeCare and GMH Reach Agreement

TakeCare Insurance and the Guam Memorial Hospital have finally come to an agreement, a press release from the local insurance company stated. "Since May, TakeCare Insurance has been working with GMH administrators to discuss payment options and have finally come to an agreement," the release stated.

"TakeCare Member's access to services at GMH remain unaffected." As KUAM reported, GMH sent their second letter to TakeCare demanding payment of $9 million in unpaid claims. GMH Chief Financial Officer Benita Manglona tells KUAM today that this was the final notice issued to TakeCare. "Their payment practices have been problematic and we had been meeting with them more so than the other three providers because of their low billing to collection ratio. This was the final notice and we were ready to notify their subscribers if they don't meet our terms," Manglona said.

Manglona explained negotiations took several attempts."We declined their first offer to pay $9 million, in 24 months and they came back with a another offer of 12 months and we responded with the second notice that the 12 months is not acceptable. So our final offer of $3 million by June 26 and then the $6 million balance in $2 million installments each month for the next 3 months," Manglona said.

TakeCare has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks, after they came to a head with the Guam Regional Medical City. GRMC is not within TakeCare's network coverage but is seeking payment for $7 million for services rendered to TakeCare members - majority seen through the emergency room.

On Friday, TakeCare responded to GRMC's claims in a full-page newspaper advertisement stating they are not obligated to pay because of the non-existing contract.