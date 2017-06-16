Dededo man threatens group with gun

A Dededo man is under arrest after allegedly threatening a group of people with a handgun. TR Eram, 24, is charged with 7 counts of terrorizing, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, illegal transfer, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police say two men filed a terrorizing complaint at the Dededo precinct Thursday afternoon. The pair told investigators that between midnight and 2 am that day, three men walked into their Dededo home uninvited. Police say one man then held everyone in the home at gunpoint and demanded they hand over their money and other personal belongings.

Investigators were told the suspect then tried to get one of the victims to engage in a fist fight. The victim refused. Police say two elderly women then escorted the armed suspect away from the home after he handed the weapon over to another man. GPD’s Criminal Investigations Section, the Special Operations Division, and the Mandana Drug Task Force investigated and executed a search warrant at a home in the Gil Baza Subdivision in Dededo. Police say a handgun was confiscated.

It’s unclear what the relationship is between the suspect and the victims at this time. No word if more arrests could be made. Eram remains in custody at the Department of Corrections.