Kmart staffer caught stealing $30,000 in jewelry

Kmart staffer caught stealing $30,000 in jewelry

A Kmart employee is busted with pocketing $30,000 worth of fine jewelry. 21-year-old Kevin Ventura Galvez was arrested and charged with theft by servant as a second degree felony.

After being confronted by authorities, court documents state he admitted to his crimes and would return the items if given a chance.

Galvez was released from jail on a $10,000 performance bond.

