TakeCare Insurance responds to GRMC's allegations

TakeCare Insurance is all the buzz this week. The local insurance company has fired a response to the Guam Regional Medical City. And after several days of KUAM News trying to reach out to TakeCare Insurance, officials are now issuing a response.

It's a letter addressed to their members in the form of a full page advertisement in the local newspaper. The letter signed by TakeCare CEO and Managing Partner Joe Husslein and President and COO Jeff Larsen fires back at the Guam Regional Medical City. TakeCare's Statement alleges GRMC for using the media as a means of a bullying tactic stating, "GRMC's mis-representation about TakeCare in the media, and threats to TakeCare Members, are just the latest maneuvers designed to bully TakeCare into an unfair agreement."

But according to GRMC corporate affairs director Eric Plinske, GRMC is simply trying to seek payment for services rendered to TakeCare members. Plinske said 97 percent of those services are for are emergency room care. He told KUAM News, "They came to us overwhelmingly, because they came through the emergency room - their life was on the line, they were in a vulnerable situation, ambulance many times sometimes maybe even self driven, because we're closer than GMH. The victims here are the patients."

As we reported, GRMC is seeking $7 million dollars from TakeCare insurance. But, TakeCare further refutes that in their letter stating they do not have an agreement with GRMC and are not a network provider.

Another portion of the TakeCare Letter cites the The Health Care Prompt Payment Act, which TakeCare claims GRMC is violating if they do send late bills to TakeCare members - because they are passed the required date.

The law essentially requires accurate and timely billing for health plan administrators.

As defined by the law - health plan administrators refer to insurance companies and providers, but do not make reference to self-paying individuals.

Plinske says he is confident in GRMC's interpretation of the law, commenting, "This law applies to contracted health plans and providers, and not self pay patients who belong to a health plan that don't have a contract with a provider or uninsured individuals. And so that would validate what we're saying."

KUAM also told you about the situation with the Guam Memorial Hospital. GMH is in a similar predicament with TakeCare - the only difference being that GMH is within the insurance company's network and is seeking 9 million dollars from TakeCare. GMH sent their second letter of demand for payment on Wednesday.

KUAM files show that in April, Seventh Day Adventist Clinic announced their agreement with TakeCare would be discontinued effective June 30. SDA said they came to the decision because their philosophies did not align with TakeCare's.

Attempts to speak with TakeCare officials since GRMC's announcement have not been successful.