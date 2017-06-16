Mark Torre, Jr. will be sentenced on June 21

The sentencing hearing for ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. will happen in just a few short days. The prosecution this week responding to the defense's motion for acquittal.

Last month, the defense filed supplemental documents in support of the motion. It pointed out a decision and order to dismiss the 2015 indictment against Quadlyn Gorang.

However, unlike that case the government contends Torre was convicted by a jury and in his case the weapon was not a passenger car. The prosecution calls for the court to deny the motion.

Also, filed this month, a notice that the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission has awarded the victim, Bert Piolo's wife, Mika, more than $10 grand to help her for covering out of pocket funeral expenses.

Torre faces negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of Piolo.

Sentencing is set for June 21.