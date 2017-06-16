Man, 56, accused of raping 12-year-old girl

He's accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. 56-year-old Kenneth Leon Guerrero Ninete was arrested after the victim called police.

According to court documents, the girl was staying at the Ninete's home earlier this week and woke up to him on top of her.

Hope and Healing Crisis Center and the Domestic Assault Response Team were activated.

Ninete remains in custody on $50,000 cash bail.