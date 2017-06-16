Woman who claimed kidnapping/stabbing had attempted suicide

Her story just didn't add up. The woman in Wednesday's reported kidnapping arrested and charged with false alarm and making false reports, both as misdemeanors.

40-year-old Reyva Zacarias Cruz appeared in court today.

Court documents provide more details to her fake abduction, Cruz reportedly attempting to commit suicide but changing her mind at the last minute and stabbing herself in the thigh.

The intense pain prompted her to call 911 in which she lied about how she received the self-inflicted wound.

Although she told police the suspect held her at knifepoint and forced her to drive from Kmart to Dusit Thani where she eventually ran out of gas, hotel surveillance footage shows she was alone.

Investigators also noting several times during the course of the alleged kidnapping in which was could have made her escape.

Cruz was released from jail on a $1,000 performance bond.