Veterans Treatment Court helps those who served after they come home

Guam's patriotism is undeniable. A quick look at our numbers show we have the highest per capita of military recruits by state. But what happens when these men and women return home from battle?

They often return with invisible wounds - and a different war here at the homefront.

"Our motto is 'To restore honor to those who have served with valor'," said Judge Maria Cenzon. That's the mission of the Judiciary of Guam's Veterans Treatment Court program overseen by Her Honor.

Launched last year, the program is intended to rehabilitate, not incarcerate. Today, a win for seven veterans who graduated from the program.

The judge announced, "It has been the goal of our VTC like any other problem solving court to get to the root of these issues. And to try to solve what's causing all these issues and so you can be rehabilitated and never come back to court. So in order to achieve graduation status, our graduates today have been under supervised probation and its quite an intense supervised probation."

According to national statistics, more than half who return from deployment return with mental health conditions related to service. One in six struggle with addiction. One in five suffers with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

These invisible wounds may make it difficult for veterans to re-integrate into society resulting in unemployment, homelessness, or arrest.

Keynote speaker and U.S. Army Veteran Rodney Cruz is all too familiar with these struggles. Cruz admits he had a dark period in his life - but through a recovery program in Honolulu, changed his life around. "Though I remind you before going into the program, I had attempted suicide several times by overdosing medication," he shared. "I was going through a divorce and I lost my relationship, and I was homeless and a father of five kids."

Today's seven graduates received a certificate of achievement as well as a challenge coin - to remind them of the success they've achieved through the program. "Seeing you every week or every other week coming into court," said Judge Cenzon.

"Seeing all the changes that you have all made to the benefit of your families, to others, your coworkers, I'm very proud of you."