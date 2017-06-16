Education job fair being held at Adacao Elementary

Are you a new graduate or simply looking to change careers? Check out the Guam Department of Education job fair happening next Friday at Adacao Elementary School. The fair is meant to help fill a variety of positions at Guam's over 40 public schools for school year 2017-2018.

For more information you can contact the DOE Human Resources Office at 475-0496.

The job fair takes place from 10AM to 1PM on June 23rd.