Last respects for Dr. Sebastian Kallingal in Barrigada

Last respects for Dr. Sebastian Kallingal in Barrigada

The family of the late Dr. Sebastian Kallingal, a retired US Navy Captain, announcing that last respects will be held tomorrow starting at 9am a the San Vicente Church in Barrigada.

Mass will start at noon with the burial to follow at the Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti. Dr. Kallingal was 77.

