Request for financing goes out for GMH labor and delivery ward

It's the final home stretch for the multi-million dollar family birthing center project at Guam's only public hospital. GMH officials delivering that news that a request for interim financing for the project went out just today.

Samantha Guzman is a first-time mom-to be, and she told KUAM News, "People can say labor can be difficult, if you do a lot of exercise it'll be easier, so we just have to see. I guess when the baby comes." And while she may not know exactly what to expect from motherhood, one thing is sure - she welcomes any advice to make her pregnancy a little easier. That's why she hopes the new Guam Memorial Hospital Labor and Delivery Ward will be finished before her bundle of joy arrives.

"It would be good, especially for first time moms, and giving birth you would always want your child to be there. At least without having to see them in another room or something like that unless if there's some complications; then, of course, it's understandable," she added.

But with over 3,000 babies born at the Guam Memorial Hospital every year, the ward is in need of major renovation. Without it, mothers like Samantha are often forced to move throughout the labor process. Thankfully, a request for interim financing for a project that would address this challenge went out today.

The $9.2 million project would fund renovations to the GMH labor and delivery ward.

GMH chief executive officer Peter John Camacho commented, "We would be talking about state of the art technology that would be in the rooms and available in that whole area, we're also looking at doing renovations on our nursery, and it's a comprehensive project, that's why we call it the family birth center project, because it impacts on labor and delivery, the OB ward, where the moms stay. It's also going to impact our nursery and our NICU."

Camacho said once the financing is secured, then procurement and construction can move forward. He said the finished project will help up lighten the burden for expectant moms and their families. "I can only imagine the stress of going through labor, and I wouldn't want the patient to have to be stressed out more because I have to move you from here to there. It's just unthinkable," he added.

Guam Economic Development Authority administrator Jay Rojas said the request for financing closes in three weeks on July 5. GEDA is also seeking a waiver for the interim financing from the USDA. The next steps would be to put the project out for bid.

But for first-time moms like Samantha, the finished product can't come soon enough. "A new facility with new things, that would be good," she said.