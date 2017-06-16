$1M in tax refunds distributed for returns through February 6 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$1M in tax refunds distributed for returns through February 6

Another $1 million in tax refunds will go out today. That according to Governor Eddie Calvo, who said the refunds will be released for all those who filed their returns error free by February 6.

So far, more than $60 million in tax refunds have been mailed out.

