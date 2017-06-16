Color Me Proud: Cindy & Tiffany

"I'm Cindy Tucker," said our new friend, with her wife quickly and lovingly correcting her, saying, "Oh yeah, Tucker-Troxel." Cindy is a chef at the hospital, with wife Tiffany a physician's assistant. "I do women's health," Tiffany said. "What I always joke about is she makes people feel better and then I feed them."

It's been 17 years since they first met at a country western bar in Georgia, with Tiffany saying, "It'll be 17 years on July 30." Cindy added, "I apologized in advance for stepping on her feet during a line dance lesson so that's how we met."

Both have called Guam home now for the past ten years. They had their symbolic wedding back in 2001and in 2015 had the wedding they longed for after same-sex marriage was legalized on Guam.

"The whole week from July 30 to August 4 is a big celebration," explained Tiffany. "July 30 we met, August 1 was our legal wedding two years ago at the Hilton at sunset on the back balcony - the first gay wedding at the Hilton."

But, the couple admits the road to get to where they are today had its share of challenges. "Having rights to each other. You know the fear that if something was to happen to her, I wouldn't be able to go to the hospital," said Cindy. "The other fear is where we lived you could be fired for being gay."

Tiffany added, "There's the fear that when you go outside you don't know what's going to happen and we lived in Decatur, Georgia.

But for this duo, they've since overcome those times. Tiffany said, "I volunteer with Todu Guam, the mobile health van, we've worked with the Salvation Army at Thanksgiving." Cindy, who plays a Clandestine Santa Claus, said, "We do that for kids in the community."

And now, doing what they can to continue to give back to the community - and that each time they do so - they are always together.