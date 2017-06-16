Calvo presents Sanchez High with $1.5M for repairs

"Time is of the essence" - those were the words of Governor Eddie Calvo as he handed over a $1.5 million check to DOE leadership and Simon Sanchez High School administration today. The money will fund school repairs needed to keep the school open this Fall.

Principal Carla Masnayon said to the island's chief executive, "Thank you very much, sir, for allowing us to have this money to help with the renovations this summer. Some of them are classrooms that need to be fixed up from roof leaks to replacement of the walls, as well as the floors, and we also have some classrooms that we need to outfit to take care of the floors so that we can accommodate a larger class size."

Roughly $1.1 million will go directly to Simon Sanchez High School repairs with another $400,000 going toward repairs at four other schools. Governor's special assistant for education Vince Leon Guerrero said DOE will have flexibility on how to spend the money, but should prioritize health, safety, and avoiding double session.

Meanwhile GEB chair Peter Ada wrote a letter to Speaker BJ Cruz also asking that the legislature act on bills that would appropriate another $580,000 for school repairs.