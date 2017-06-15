"The Malafunkshun Show" returns on Father's Day

Chris Barnett is back with his unique style of irreverent satirical and topical comedy with the debut of "The Malafunkshun Show" on KUAM-TV11 at 7:30pm on Father's Day and on KUAM-TV8 at 10:30pm.

With topics ranging from Recreational Marijuana to recent cyberattacks on Guam, Barnett will showcase the one of a kind social and cultural commentary that has garnered nearly 3 million views on Facebook and Youtube as well as thousands of followers across social media platforms.

Barnett is best known for his 19-year radio career as "Malafunkshun" and he also currently anchors Sports on KUAM News. A previous incarnation of "The Malafunkshun Show" enjoyed a limited run on KUAM and still gets plays and shares on the web. Barnett has remained relevant by transitioning smoothly to the social media age and the debut of "The Malafunkshun Show" will bring his material to a wider audience.

"I'm super excited for this," Barnett said. "I feel like this will show a different side of me. I've been so blessed to have the chance to share my thoughts with Guam and beyond over the years. KUAM has nurtured my creative ability and I'm grateful for the many opportunities they continue to bless me with."