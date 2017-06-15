Chyanna Camacho gets six-year jail sentence - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chyanna Camacho gets six-year jail sentence

Chyanna Marie Camacho was sentenced to six years behind bars.

In 2016, she was busted with spearheading efforts to mail methamphetamine from Washington to Guam.

The case resulted in the seizure of close to 80-grams of methamphetamine with a 98-percent purity.

The investigation was a joint effort between the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security.

