Micronesian Conservation Coalition latest to sign Hafa Adai Pledge

Last weekend, the Micronesian Conservation Coalition took the Hafa Adai Pledge. The MCC aims to develop community connections to the true value of marine species and habitats throughout Micronesia. The pledge signing took place during the World Oceans Day Expo held at the Agana Shopping Center.

Acting GVB President and CEO Tony Muna said, "We're committing ourselves to protecting our oceans. 4,000 years ago, our oceans gave life to our people. The people that migrated here-it gave them food, gave them water. Today as tourism is our largest industry, many visitors come here just to see our oceans, play in them and be around them and experience our people."

The program was launched back in 2009. To date, over 700 businesses and organizations covering over 34 thousand people have signed on, committed to sharing the Hafa Adai spirit.