Union claims island educators owed thousands

The Guam Department of Education is hoping to report back on what the Guam Federation of Teachers says is thousands owed to island educators by the end of the summer.

"It first started with teachers from my school bringing it to my attention because they knew that I was sitting on the board," said Frank Perez, a representative from the GFT. It was earlier this year when he raised concerns over what teachers claimed to be thousands of dollars owed to them from an old incentives program at the DOE. "BRIP stands for Bonus Rewards Incentives Program," said Perez on behalf of the union, "and at that time several years ago there were many hard-to-fill positions. One in particular was SPED, and that's still ongoing, trying to recruit occupational and physical therapists is a very difficult endeavor for SPED. The others were also like I believe physical therapist as well."

On average, he said employees who claim to be owed money from this program are owed between $500 to $2,500. "Some have gone to DOE, some have actually gone to the legislature, I don't know who the representatives were then senators, but they did make their rounds and they almost lost hope actually because it's been ten years," he said.

Perez brought the issue to the Guam Education Board earlier this year. Several employees also testified before the board, leading the GEB to acknowledge the issue and commit to investigating it further.

"So now what they're doing is collecting all the information and making sure those people who applied, received their just payments," he added.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez acknowledged DOE is working with the GFT to collect documents in support of teacher claims, noting that locating documentation has been a challenge. Fernandez stated, "I think right now we're looking at a period in time when the BRIP bonus retention incentive program was implemented. I believe it was in 2004 to 2006, and I guess the issue stems from those who felt that they had applied and met the requirements but never received their payment, even within that two year window when it was actually implemented. At the end of 2006, I believe, it was stopped and suspended by then superintendent [Luis] Reyes."

However Perez said there may be differing views as to when the program ended. Fernandez noted that it was also subject to the availability of funds. "And in conjunction with the GFT, we'd like to get that done this summer and then bring that information to the board and have them determine how best to proceed with those findings," said the superintendent.