Emergency home being built for island's foster children

With over 200 foster children on island, a place where they could seek love and care was needed. The wheels are finally motion for the island's first-ever emergency home for foster children.

It has not been easy, but on Wednesday overcoming a series of roadblocks, Governor Eddie Calvo put pen to paper signing a $1.4 million dollar design-build for an emergency home for the island's foster children. "Public Health did not have a facility, a government facility, a building to even call a home for children that are wards of our state, so it became a project and a goal," he stated.

First Lady Christine Calvo, a foster care advocate said the project is one dear to her heart, noting, "I see so many you around here who have helped build the awareness for foster children and those of us who are foster children, or somehow experienced being raised by foster families. I just want thank everyone here and thank you honey for hearing me all the time."

The road to the monumental signing was filled with many obstacles. Calvo said, "In the beginning we had some roadblocks from some of our own people in this community who believed it was a great service but not in my backyard."

Despite those roadblocks, the governor persevered. "A society is measured on how you care for the most vulnerable. And how more vulnerable is that then than that of a child ? A child for whatever reasons or whatever tragedy that their biological parents aren't able to support and raise them," said Calvo.

Also present at the ceremony, was Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio who said the signing holds special meaning to him because he is a product of foster care. "This home is going to be a center for happiness, and for growth, and for prosperity, for futures and dreams that they have not yet been able to achieve. Congratulations, governor, it's been a long time coming, but it's finally here!" Tenorio said.

The building will be built by P&E Construction and is funded by the US Department of Interior grants. DPW Director Glenn Leon Guerrero said they will have 90 days to come up with a design and 160 days to come up with a construction plan. The emergency home's anticipated completion date in March of next year. "Let's get the work done, okay? God bless you all! With that, I will fix my signature and let's get this project going!" the governor said proudly.