Emergency home being built for island's foster children

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A Dededo man is under arrest after allegedly threatening a group of people with a handgun. TR Eram, 24, is charged with 7 counts of terrorizing, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID, possessionMore >>
A Dededo man is under arrest after allegedly threatening a group of people with a handgun. TR Eram, 24, is charged with 7 counts of terrorizing, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, illegal transfer, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Police say two men filed a terrorizing complaint at the Dededo precinct ThMore >>
The sentencing hearing for ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. will happen in just a few short days. The prosecution this week responding to the defense's motion for acquittal.More >>
The sentencing hearing for ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. will happen in just a few short days. The prosecution this week responding to the defense's motion for acquittal.More >>
He's accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. 56-year-old Kenneth Leon Guerrero Ninete was arrested after the victim called police.More >>
He's accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. 56-year-old Kenneth Leon Guerrero Ninete was arrested after the victim called police.More >>
Her story just didn't add up. The woman in Wednesday's reported kidnapping arrested and charged with false alarm and making false reports, both as misdemeanors.More >>
Her story just didn't add up. The woman in Wednesday's reported kidnapping arrested and charged with false alarm and making false reports, both as misdemeanors.More >>
The fair is meant to help fill a variety of positions at Guam's over 40 public schools for school year 2017-2018.More >>
The fair is meant to help fill a variety of positions at Guam's over 40 public schools for school year 2017-2018.More >>
The family of the late Dr. Sebastian Kallingal, a retired US Navy Captain, announcing that last respects will be held tomorrow starting at 9am a the San Vicente Church in Barrigada.More >>
The family of the late Dr. Sebastian Kallingal, a retired US Navy Captain, announcing that last respects will be held tomorrow starting at 9am a the San Vicente Church in Barrigada.More >>
Another $1 million in tax refunds will go out today. That according to Governor Eddie Calvo, who said the refunds will be released for all those who filed their returns error free by February 6.More >>
Another $1 million in tax refunds will go out today. That according to Governor Eddie Calvo, who said the refunds will be released for all those who filed their returns error free by February 6.More >>
"Time is of the essence" - those were the words of Governor Eddie Calvo as he handed over a $1.5 million check to DOE leadership and Simon Sanchez High School administration today. The money will fund school repairs needed to keep the school open this Fall.More >>
"Time is of the essence" - those were the words of Governor Eddie Calvo as he handed over a $1.5 million check to DOE leadership and Simon Sanchez High School administration today. The money will fund school repairs needed to keep the school open this Fall.More >>
Chris Barnett is back with his unique style of irreverent satirical and topical comedy with the debut of "The Malafunkshun Show" on KUAM-TV11 at 7:30pm on Father's Day and on KUAM-TV8 at 10:30pm.More >>
Chris Barnett is back with his unique style of irreverent satirical and topical comedy with the debut of "The Malafunkshun Show" on KUAM-TV11 at 7:30pm on Father's Day and on KUAM-TV8 at 10:30pm.More >>