HUD email activity could sway Smith/Wong case

New discovery could be a game changer in the case against former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong.

On Friday, defense advised the court of email correspondence between Housing and Urban Development (HUD) officials.

As reported, Smith is accused of profiting from the Section 8 program while serving as legal counsel for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority. Court documents state he did this by transferring his properties to Wong who would move the money back to Smith.

According to Wong's attorney, James Maher, the emails show HUD officials discussing Smith's case and concluding no conflict ever existed. Maher quoted some of the contents of the emails, parties stating they'll have to "bend over backwards to find a conflict that may not exist."

Maher further cites an email that states Smith didn't need to submit a waiver to the federal government about the potential conflicts because he no longer owned the rental properties in question.

The new evidence comes days before trial.

Jury selection will resume on June 20. Once 12 jurors and 4 alternates are empanelled, trial will begin.