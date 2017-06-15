Police find homeless man that escaped them - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Police find homeless man that escaped them

A homeless man who escaped police custody while being treated at the Guam Regional Medical City has been captured. Robert Nick Torralba, 46, is charged with ordinary escape, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, no driver’s license in possession, no vehicle insurance, no registration, and for an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Authorities say the Mandana Drug Task Force obtained information that led them to a home in Dededo where he was being harbored. Earlier this month, Guam police spotted him riding a motorcycle on Ysengsong and Chalan Kotda in Dededo. Police attempted to pull him over when he lost control and crashed.

Torralba was taken to GRMC to be treated for his injuries, but that’s when investigators say he somehow escaped without getting clearance from the hospital. Two others were also arrested for aiding and abetting. Jeanie Rose Mathis, 38, of Yigo, and Ronnie Marquez Querimit, 50, of Dededo are charged with hindering apprehension. Querimit is additionally charged with criminal facilitation.

Both were booked and released. Torralba is being held behind bars awaiting a magistrate’s hearing in Superior Court.

