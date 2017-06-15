Duo arrested for Two Lovers Point armed robbery have rap sheets

Two men involved in an armed robbery at Two Lover's Point have been caught. SWAT officers were executing search warrants in Dededo for the suspects. The pair appeared in court on Thursday, but this isn't the first time they have been in trouble with the law.

In handcuffs, but both still had quite a few things to say, as police escorted the pair into the Hagatna precinct Wednesday night. Jeremy Evaristo stated, "You like it? Like it?", with Xavier Tedtaotao announcing, "Ay, stop that sh*t...stop that...sh*t. F*ck you guys. Honestly, I hope this sh*t bother you when you sleep."

Jeremy Allen Evaristo, who allegedly had the gun, is charged with 2nd degree robbery and two special allegations...the first a vulnerable victim sentence enhancement and the other for possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Xavier Anderson Tedtaotao, who was the alleged driver of getaway car, is charged with 2nd degree robbery, and a special allegation with the same vulnerable victim sentence enhancement.

Both face 7 to 10 years in prison for the robbery charge and 5 to 25 years for the special allegation if convicted.

Captain Kim Santos, spokesperson for the Guam Police Department, said, "It was good old-fashioned police work. They worked in concert to bring closure to this case." Court documents state that on Sunday, a mother who was visiting the island from Korea and her eight year old girl were taking pictures at the entrance to Two Lover's Point. That's when the unexpected occurred.

Documents state the pair drove up and Evaristo allegedly held them at gunpoint. Authorities say the suspect then grabbed the backpack from the back of the victim's car, that backpack containing more than $800 as well as their passports, before taking off.

And police later tracking down the getaway car in the parking garage of the nearby Micronesia Mall.

Police reviewed security video from the Dededo Payless parking lot where the getaway car was first stolen. They noticed another car parked next to it, and later tracked it down. That's when they found Evaristo in the passenger seat and on him a keychain reported stolen with the little girl's photo attached.

Another man who was with Evaristo when police found him mentioned how he had been bragging about the robbery. In a matter of a few short days, investigators pieced the information together tracking down Tedtatotao, as well.

Three search warrants were executed on Wednesday and the pair were placed under arrest.

"At least two for now that we are aware of what were responsible for this robbery," Santos commented.

Both appeared in Superior Court today. Tedtaotao is being held on a $25,000 cash bail, while Evaristo's bail is set at $30,000. However, this isn't the pair's first run in with police.

Between 2000 and 2015, Tedtaotao was arrested on numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle, robbery, burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, assault and family violence. Evaristo, who was out on parole, has a criminal record that goes back to 2010 where he faces charges from assault and family violence, possession of a schedule I and II controlled substance, fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal impersonation, conspiracy, theft of motor vehicle, eluding police and more.

Both are set to return to court for pre trial hearing on June 24th.