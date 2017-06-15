Nissan Guam debuts Rogue Sport

It's the moment many car enthusiasts have been waiting for...this morning the new Rogue Sport debuted at the Nissan Showroom. Nissan representative Joseph Villagomez gives us a closer look, saying, "The Nissan rogue is America's best selling crossover SUV. That made the big guys at Nissan want to expand into the compact crossover market. Now I'd like to introduce to you today, the Rogue's little brother, the street savvy, adventure ready, all new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport."

Three versions of the SUV debuted, with each including features such as rear view monitors, Siri eyes free, a hands free text messaging assistant, Bluetooth with streaming audio and great fuel economy.