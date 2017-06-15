GRMC says it will continue to provide care, despite insurance issue

Still no words from TakeCare after the Guam Regional Medical City announced they would be billing TakeCare Insurance patients directly - after the local insurance company failed to pay on their behalf.

So far the local insurance company owes GRMC $7 million, a debt accumulated since the medical center's opening in 2015. TakeCare is considered an out-of-network provider for GRMC, however TakeCare patients seen at GRMC are supposed to be reimbursed. Earlier this week, GRMC said because of TakeCare's non-payment the medical center has borne the cost of care - majority of those emergency room visits.

GRMC Director for Corporate Affairs, Eric Plinske said the medical center spent time working with TakeCare officials and at some point were optimistic about a settlement of old claims, but that was short lived. He said, "Joe Husslein came into the picture and he made it real clear right from the start that there would be no talk of any type of historical settlement. And if there were to be a contract it would never have any retroactive date of application it would be sometime into the future, wherever that might be. He made it clear that it would no means be by October 1, 2017."

Attempts to get a contract to be placed within TakeCare's network also failed. The last Plinske had heard from TakeCare was when the insurance company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Husslein sent this message. "This is his quote: 'Takecare Insurance is not obligated to make payment of any claims to GRMC'."

Plinske said it is unfortunate that it has to come this but that GRMC will continue to provide care for those who need it. Plinske encourages TakeCare members to talk with their company and work leaders and Human Resources department about this issue - with the hopes that enough pushing, somehow TakeCare will bring this all to a resolution.