Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June

Posted: Updated:

It's raised controversy in the past, but the US Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 will conduct another underwater detonation training at the end of the month. The training will include the detonation of 5 pounds of explosives at Outer Apra Harbor and 1.25 pounds of explosives at the Piti Floating Mine Neutralization Site one mile north of Cabras Island.

The training is needed to better respond to reports of unexploded ordinance and is authorized under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

The training is set for June 21st and 22nd.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Nissan Guam debuts Rogue Sport

    Nissan Guam debuts Rogue Sport

    Three versions of the SUV debuted, with each including features such as rear view monitors, Siri eyes free, a hands free text messaging assistant, Bluetooth with streaming audio and great fuel economy.

    More >>

    Three versions of the SUV debuted, with each including features such as rear view monitors, Siri eyes free, a hands free text messaging assistant, Bluetooth with streaming audio and great fuel economy.

    More >>

  • GRMC says it will continue to provide care, despite insurance issue

    GRMC says it will continue to provide care, despite insurance issue

    Still no words from TakeCare after the Guam Regional Medical City announced they would be billing TakeCare Insurance patients directly - after the local insurance company failed to pay on their behalf.

    More >>

    Still no words from TakeCare after the Guam Regional Medical City announced they would be billing TakeCare Insurance patients directly - after the local insurance company failed to pay on their behalf.

    More >>

  • Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June

    Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June

    The training will include the detonation of 5 pounds of explosives at Outer Apra Harbor and 1.25 pounds of explosives at the Piti Floating Mine Neutralization Site one mile north of Cabras Island.

    More >>

    The training will include the detonation of 5 pounds of explosives at Outer Apra Harbor and 1.25 pounds of explosives at the Piti Floating Mine Neutralization Site one mile north of Cabras Island.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly