Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June

It's raised controversy in the past, but the US Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 will conduct another underwater detonation training at the end of the month. The training will include the detonation of 5 pounds of explosives at Outer Apra Harbor and 1.25 pounds of explosives at the Piti Floating Mine Neutralization Site one mile north of Cabras Island.

The training is needed to better respond to reports of unexploded ordinance and is authorized under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and Endangered Species Act.

The training is set for June 21st and 22nd.