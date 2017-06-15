Tony Meloto keynote speaker at Filipino Community of Guam Ball

He is the founder of Gawad Kalinga, which means "to give care" in Tagalog, and tomorrow night Tony Meloto will be the keynote at the Filipino Community of Guam Ball. A press conference was held Thursday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency Guam. Meloto talked about GK, which is a Philippine poverty alleviation and nation-building movement. The overall mission? To end poverty for 5 million families by 2024.

"It was only in 1999 when we built the first community, I came to realize that I'm Catholic...the god I believe in came as a squatter. Maybe my purpose in life particularly, is to love the squatters and help them have a decent shelter. I realize that his Father was a carpenter and so maybe I should be a builder of homes and communities," he said.

The FCG Ball, which is sold out will be held tomorrow night at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.