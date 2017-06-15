Woman who reported kidnapping/stabbing admits injury was self-inflicted

Remember that kidnapping and stabbing that alerted many in Tumon on Tuesday? It turns out that never happened.

40-year-old Reyva Zacarias Cruz is charged with making a false report. On Tuesday, police responded to a report of a kidnapping at the Kmart parking lot around 8am. The victim told authorities she was getting into her car when a man armed with a knife had abducted her.

She claimed she was forced to drive the man to Tumon and park at the Dusit Thani Resort. She told investigators she was stabbed in the leg before the suspect took off.

However, authorities were not so convinced by her story.

Captain Kim Santos, GPD Spokesperson, told KUAM News, "The chief of police called all resources to investigate and the guys did an excellent job. They did their investigations, reviewed video footage and multiple interviews it was discovered she falsified information that she provided to police."

Police interviewed the woman again and that's when she admitted that the injury was self-inflicted and that the kidnapping never happened.