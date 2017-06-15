Impasse reached over tax refund distribution plan

Adelup's effort to get tax refunds out faster now rests in the hands of the high court. And it seems both the administration and the legislative speaker aren't backing down from the legal battle.

The fight is on - legislative Speaker BJ Cruz is keeping to his word after introducing a resolution for the authorization of a New Legal Services Agreement to represent the Legislature in the TRAN - Tax Refund Case.

This, after Governor Eddie Calvo filed suit with the Supreme Court against the lawmakers for what they believe is an attempt to block the administration from using the Tax Revenue Anticipation Note (TRAN), which would allow a $75 million credit line to speed up the payment of tax refunds.

The speakers resolution states that responding to the TRAN lawsuit, exceeds the scope for existing contract legal services and now requires a new legal services agreement for counsel. The resolution further states that no more than $15,000 is to be spent on litigation and any more funding will require approval from the committee on rules.

As KUAM reported, the TRAN bill, went before special session where it received 7 votes for passage, 6 senators voted no, whiles 2 were excused. According to the Legislature's Standing Rules - eight votes are needed for any bill to pass. The Governor, however, contends the Organic Act trumps those rules. It states that a majority vote is all that is needed for legislation to pass.

Adelup communications director Oyaol Ngirairikl says the governor's office will continue to push for the courts to look into the Organic Act. She told KUAM News, "We continue to hope that the court will decide in favor of the people and compel the legislature to do the right thing and help us pay out tax refunds to the people who are owed them."

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice Robert Torres is recusing himself from the case because of a conflict of interest. Torres' wife is Senator Mary Camacho Torres, as is stated in his court memorandum. In the document he states "Under these circumstances, my impartiality might reasonably be questioned, warranting my disqualification."

The Governor's Office has since responded to Justice Torres' memorandum, with Ngirairikl saying, "We agree with him - that there is from the outside perspective the possibility that someone might think there is a conflict of interest."