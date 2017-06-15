DOE hosting first School Safety Conference

Drugs, violence and suicide are some of the top concerns that will be discussed during a school safety conference held by the Department of Education this month. Parents have made it clear: school safety is their top priority. But with drug busts and school fights making headlines, the Department of Education is taking a proactive approach to ensure the safety of its over 30,000 public school students.

This month, the first School Safety Conference will be held at Okkodo High School to discuss topics ranging from bullying and harassment to suicide and sexual identity.

"The goal of this conference is to support school personnel in building their skills and knowledge of students by providing strategies and workshops centered on safe school practices," DOE Deputy Superintendent Chris Anderson told KUAM News. He added that every year the department is seeing increases in safety issues.

"Especially with the issues of drugs and alcohol, we are seeing increases in the frequency of students having issues relative to that," he said.

There were 352 cases of illegal drug use or possession on school campuses in School Year 2015-2016, primarily for marijuana and alcohol. Anderson said the data for last school year is still being compiled. Coordinator Terry Naputi confirmed the issue is on the conference agenda, saying, "Our personnel will gain knowledge and strategies on how to work so that the child or the student doesn't get to that addiction part."

Over the past year DOE has also changed gears to focus more on treatment rather than discipline for drug offenses. "And trying to provide group therapy to really try to address the root issues as to why students may be wanting to use drugs and alcohol and we found some good successes with that and we're going to want to build on that for next school year," he said.

The five main areas of focus for the conference include understanding the law enforcement impact for safe schools, legal issues, building a positive school climate, reducing drugs and alcohol use and responding to crisis and mental health. Roughly 400 support staff will participate in the event that begins on June 26.

For more information, you can call 300-1623.